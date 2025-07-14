New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) Tata Technologies Ltd on Monday reported 5 per cent increase in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 170.28 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2025 as compared to the same period last fiscal.

The company had posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 162.03 crore in April-June FY25, Tata Technologies Ltd (TTL) said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | How To Check Lottery Sambad Results: A Comprehensive Guide for Indian Lottery Enthusiasts.

Revenue from operations in the first quarter this fiscal stood at Rs 1,244.29 crore as compared to Rs 1,268.97 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses were higher at Rs 1,080.11 crore as compared to Rs 1,072.33 crore in the year-ago period, the global product engineering and digital services firm said.

Also Read | MHADA Lottery 2025: MHADA Announces Konkan Housing Lottery for 5,285 Flats and 77 Residential Plots, Registration Begins Today at housing.mhada.gov.in; Know Important Dates and How To Apply.

"While the quarter began on a cautious note, client confidence strengthened steadily as the period progressed, reaffirming long-term commitments to product innovation and digital transformation. This renewed belief in building the future supported strong deal momentum, resulting in six strategic wins," TTL CEO and Managing Director Warren Harris said.

Among the highlights of the quarter, Tata Technologies said Volvo Cars has selected it as a strategic supplier for product engineering, embedded software, and PLM (Product lifecycle management).

Besides, the company and Emerson have formed a strategic partnership to co-develop integrated testing and validation solutions for next-gen mobility, combining Emerson's test expertise with TTL's engineering and innovation scale.

On the outlook, Harris said,"We remain optimistic about a sequential recovery in Q2 and a stronger second half of FY26. Our deal pipeline today is more robust than a year ago, and the early momentum we are seeing provides greater visibility and conviction in improved conversion through the year."

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)