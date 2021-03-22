Chennai, Mar 22 (PTI): Tata Medical and Diagnostics has entered into a clinical collaboration with city-based Anderson Diagnostics and Labs to detect new COVID-19 variants from the U.K., Brazil and Africa with the indigenously developed TataMD CHECK - diagnostic kit, the company said on Monday.

The Indian Council of Medical Research approved diagnostic kit, which has already conducted over 10,000 COVID-19 tests, can be scaled rapidly, TataMD, which is the health care venture of the Tata Group, said in a release.

"...the indigenously developed TataMD CHECK offers a clear, quicker and more accessible alternative to RT-PCR (tests).

Our clinical partnership with Tata MD will help support the transformation of COVID testing to arrest the emergence of a second wave in India," Anderson Diagnostics and Labs director, Dr Srinivasaraman said.

Anderson Diagnostics MD Dr Anand Krishnamoorthy said, "having tested and validated more than 10,000 samples, we feel this technology is on par in the world and futuristic."

The partnership between TataMD and Anderson Diagnostics would act as an enabler to optimise delivery of the COVID-19 tests, advance diagnosis for emerging pandemic, create more value for the people, the release said.

"Working with the exceptional team at Anderson Diagnostics has demonstrated the impact that a new technology-based product like TataMD CHECK can have on strengthening our COVID-19 testing capacity and access to testing in remote areas", Tata Medical and Diagnostics, MD, Girish Krishnamurthy said.

Tata's clinical collaboration with Anderson Diagnostics will only drive advances in the diagnostic space including fast detection of new variants of COVID-19 as the pandemic continues, he added.

