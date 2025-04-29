Kurukshetra, Apr 29 (PTI) Haryana Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda on Tuesday said the teaching community is going to play a key role in realising the vision of a developed India.

Stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047 requires the involvement of various sections of society, Dhanda said in this the teaching community is also going to play a key role.

He was addressing a gathering on the second and concluding day of a two-day national conclave 2025 on 'Transformation in Teacher Education Towards Viksit Bharat 2047' here.

With the determination of the teaching community, the nation is going to be successful in realising the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, he said.

During his address, Minister Dhanda said that the goal of this conclave will only be then realised if the delegates carry forward the insights to their academic environment.

Meanwhile, speaking at another event, Dhanda while referring to National Education Policy-2020, said the children will also be made skilled in entrepreneurship along with receiving education.

Through this, the youth will be able to get self-employment instead of job seekers. The aim of the education policy is also to make the youth self-reliant, he said.

