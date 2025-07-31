Mumbai, Jul 31 (PTI) Staffing company TeamLease Services on Thursday reported a 29.11 per cent rise in consolidated profit to Rs 25.01 crore during the June quarter.

The company's net profit stood at Rs 19.37 crore in the year-ago period, TeamLease Services said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations of the company grew 12.07 per cent during the quarter at Rs 2,891.40 crore compared to Rs 2,579.85 crore in the same period last year.

"Resilient demand from enterprise clients and tech profiles in non-tech companies and global capability centres, have helped sustain the growth momentum," TeamLease Services Managing Director Ashok Reddy said.

Shares of the company on Thursday closed at Rs 1,835.40, down 2.15 per cent on BSE.

