Gurugram, Jul 3 (PTI) A 15-year-old girl committed suicide by hanging herself at her house in the Sector 14 area, police said on Thursday, adding that the girl may have had mental illness.

According to the police, the girl was a Class 10 student at a private school and had been ailing for a long time and was undergoing treatment as per the family members.

The incident occurred on Wednesday when the girl returned home from school to an empty house, as her father had gone to work and her mother was also out, police said.

She then allegedly hanged herself inside her room. Later, when her mother returned home, she found her daughter hanging from a noose and raised an alarm, they added.

A senior police officer said the postmortem examination has been conducted, and the body has been handed over to the family.

Investigation is underway, the officer added.

