Erode (TN), Feb 8 (PTI) Two people drowned in Bhavani River at Bhavanisagar in the district, police said on Monday.

The tragedy occurred when six friends entered the river for a bath on Sunday evening, they said.

A team of police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel retrieved the bodies of the two -- a 23-year old software company employee and a 17-year old boy, after being alerted by others, police added.

