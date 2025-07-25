Hyderabad, Jul 25 (PTI)

The Telangana CID has arrested the secretary of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) in connection with a probe into alleged forgery, cheating, and criminal breach of trust by HCA office bearers. Upon receipt of reliable information, the CID team on Thursday arrested Devaraj Ramchander, Secretary of HCA, in Pune and brought him to Hyderabad, an official release said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Makes India Shine at World Stage, Tops List of Global Democratic Leaders With 75% Approval; US President Donald Trump Ranks 8th.

HCA president A Jagan Mohan Rao, HCA Treasurer Srinivasa Rao, HCA CEO Sunil Kante, and two others were arrested by the CID on July 10 after a case was registered based on the complaint of Dharam Guruva Reddy, General Secretary of Telangana Cricket Association.

Earlier, the CID had said that Jagan Mohan Rao, in collusion with Rajendra Yadav (General Secretary of Sri Chakra Cricket Club) and his wife G Kavitha (President of Sri Chakra Cricket Club), allegedly forged documents of Sri Chakra cricket club, which was called Gowlipura Cricket Club (GCC). This was done by forging the signature of C Krishna Yadav, President of GCC. These forged documents were allegedly used as genuine, enabling Jagan Mohan Rao to dishonestly gain entry into HCA as president. Further, it was alleged that Jagan Mohan Rao, in collusion with Srinivasa Rao, Sunil Kante and others, harboured malafide intention and committed criminal breach of trust, leading to misappropriation of public funds, and wrongful restraint of IPL Sunrisers Hyderabad officials (during IPL 2025 season). The accused also allegedly resorted to intimidation, blackmail over complimentary tickets and access to corporate boxes, and threatened with dire consequences.

Also Read | Digital Intelligence Platform: DoT Launches Online Secure Platform to Tackle Cybercrime and Financial Frauds.

In a letter to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council, Sunrisers Hyderabad had alleged that the HCA was "threatening" the franchise, primarily for more complimentary tickets (free passes).

HCA, however, denied all the charges by the franchise.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)