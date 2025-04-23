Hyderabad, Apr 23 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy returned to Hyderabad on Wednesday after a week-long visit to Japan aimed at attracting investments to the state.

Several MLAs, MPs, and other leaders received the CM at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

Also Read | Rules Changing From May 1: ATM Withdrawal, Bank Balance Check To Cost More As Hiked Interchange Fees Come Into Effect Next Month; Minimum Balance Rules, Credit Card Benefits Also Revised by Major Banks.

The Telangana government signed agreements worth Rs 12,062 crore in investments during the Chief Minister's visit to Japan, an official statement said.

Reddy was accompanied by State Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu and a team of officials.

Also Read | EPFO Pension Hike: Here's How Much Pensioners Could See in Revised Monthly Payments As Government Considers 650% Hike.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)