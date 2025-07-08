New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy met Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday and sought the Centre's support for the development of Zaheerabad Industrial Smart City.

During the meeting, the chief minister appealed to Goyal to immediately release Rs 596.61 crore approved by the National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT) for the development of Zaheerabad Industrial Smart City.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 08, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Reddy also requested the Union Minister to provide financial assistance to develop infrastructure, mainly water supply, power supply network and other facilities which are required for the smart city, according to an official statement.

Reddy briefed Goyal about the importance of Hyderabad-Warangal Corridor and requested for sanctioning funds for Warangal Airport for speedy completion of the works.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for July 08, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Reddy brought to the attention of Goyal that the feasibility study of the Hyderabad-Vijayawada Industrial Corridor is under progress.

As the state government has already set up a dedicated Defence and Aerospace park with state-of-the-art infrastructure in Adibatla, the CM appealed to the union minister to sanction the Hyderabad-Bangalore Industrial Corridor as an Aero-Defence corridor.

The CM apprised the union minister of the state government's proposal for the development of 100 plug-and-play industrial parks which are ready for investments and sought the Centre's help for the approval of the new industrial development project.

State Government Advisor (Sports) AP Jitender Reddy, Members of Parliament Mallu Ravi, Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, Special Secretary to the Chief Minister Ajith Reddy, Coordinating Secretary for Central Schemes Gaurav Uppal and others participated in the meeting.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)