New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Chinese telecom company Huawei on Friday announced to have partnered with the Telangana government's project T-Works to sponsor prototyping facilities.

As part of the association, Huawei will support T-Works towards the procurement of high-end prototyping equipment, specifically advanced 3D printers, laser cutters and electronics pick and place equipment.

Telangana has set up T-Works to facilitate entrepreneurs to design, develop and test innovative hardware products in the areas of electronics, mechanical and allied areas through active collaboration with industry and academia.

T-Works CEO Sujai Karampuri said in a statement, "The government has done its part by contributing with the land, building and equipment for T-Works. We now call upon the industry, who will also be ultimate beneficiaries, to collaborate with us."

Karampuri added that the collaboration between the government, industry and academia is the cornerstone for the success of T-Works and for the success of innovation in India.

"By committing to T-Works, we are investing in a future where India shall be a leader in product innovation. We appreciate Huawei for coming on board as one of the first partners for this ground-breaking initiative," Karampuri.

Telangana has allocated 4.79 acres for 2,40,000 square feet for the T-Works prototyping centre.

Phase-1 of the facility is now ready with 78,000 square feet and will be equipped to enable anyone – innovators, start-ups, SMEs, and corporate – to walk in with an idea and walk out with an industry-grade physical product, the statement said.

The infrastructure will be supported by a team of over 100 engineers, designers, technicians and support staff along with partners and collaborators to help build better products and solutions.

"Huawei in India has always adopted an innovation-focused approach.

"Through our partnership with T-Works, we aim to provide the Indian youth, entrepreneurs and makers with industry-leading infrastructure, facilities and training materials that will help them explore and realise their ideas into prototypes for real-world applications," Huawei India Executive Director Ramu Patchala said. HRS hrs

