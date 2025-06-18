Latest News | Telecom Department Warns Employees Against Using Political Influence for Service Related Matters

Agency News PTI| Jun 18, 2025 08:54 PM IST
New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) The Department of Telecom has warned its employees against using political or external influence for service related matters, according to an office memorandum issued on Wednesday.

The memorandum said that reference from Member of Parliaments or any other dignitaries will be presumed that it has been sought by the employees and the matter will be dealt as per service rules.

    Agency News PTI| Jun 18, 2025 08:54 PM IST
    New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) The Department of Telecom has warned its employees against using political or external influence for service related matters, according to an office memorandum issued on Wednesday.

    The memorandum said that reference from Member of Parliaments or any other dignitaries will be presumed that it has been sought by the employees and the matter will be dealt as per service rules.

    Also Read | Bengaluru Water Cut: BWSSB Announces 24-Hour Water Supply Disruption on June 19 Amid Urgent Cauvery Pipeline Work; Check Timings and List of Affected Areas.

    "It has been observed that some government servants are attempting to influence service-related decisions, particularly transfers and postings, by soliciting political or external support, including through relatives or wards. This is a violation of Rule 20 of the CCS (Conduct) Rules, 1964, which expressly prohibits bringing or attempting to bring political or outside influence in such matters," the memorandum said.

    The memorandum reminded employees of the government's decisions under Rule 20. A first-time violation invites formal advice, a second breach results in a written warning to be placed on record and further violations call for disciplinary proceedings under the CCS (CCA) Rules, 1965.

    Also Read | Ayatollah Khamenei India Connection: Iran Supreme Leader Traces His Roots to Uttar Pradesh.

    "All ITS officers are hereby advised to refrain from any such practice and not to bring political and other outside influence directly or through their relative/ wards to further their service matters particularly in the matter of transfers/ posting," the memorandum said.

    DoT has advised employees to seek redressal through prescribed official channels only.

    "Any instance of violation of these rules/ orders would be viewed very seriously and the officers/officials responsible for such violation would attract strict disciplinary action," the memorandum said.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

