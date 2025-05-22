New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) The Road Transport and Highways ministry has floated the tender for the much-awaited Jorhat-Majuli bridge over the Brahmaputra, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday.

The 6.81-km-long two-lane bridge will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 600.51 crore, according to a state government release.

Sarma has been persuading the ministry to expedite the tender process.

He thanked Union Minister Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari for turning the dream project into a reality.

Later, taking to X, Sarma wrote, "Great news for Assam. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has today floated the tender for the much-awaited Jorhat-?Majuli Bridge - ?a 6.81 km, 2-lane bridge with an estimated cost of Rs. 600.51 crore."

"My heartfelt gratitude to Hon'ble Union Minister @nitin_gadkari Ji for making this effort into a reality," he said.

