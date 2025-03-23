Latest News | Terrorist Hideout Unearthed in J-K's Doda

Get latest articles and stories on Latest News at LatestLY. A terrorist hideout was unearthed in a remote forest area in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, leading to recovery of a pistol and some ammunition, officials said on Sunday.

Agency News PTI| Mar 23, 2025 10:48 AM IST
A+
A-
Latest News | Terrorist Hideout Unearthed in J-K's Doda

Jammu, Mar 23 (PTI) A terrorist hideout was unearthed in a remote forest area in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, leading to recovery of a pistol and some ammunition, officials said on Sunday.

The hideout was unearthed during a joint search operation by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of local police and Army in Bhalra forest area of Bhaderwah on Saturday, the officials said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for March 23, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

A pistol, its three magazines and six rounds and 25 rounds of AK assault rifle were recovered from the hideout, they said, adding no one was arrested during the operation which was conducted on a specific intelligence input following reports of suspicious movement.

Meanwhile, the officials said a joint search operation by police, army and CRPF is also underway in Gurinal, Thathri and Chatroo forest in adjoining Kishtwar district.

Also Read | Who Is Amit Gupta, Indian Engineer and Senior Executive at Tech Mahindra Detained in Qatar for Over 3 Months?.

The operation was launched on Thursday after some villagers shared information about the presence of suspected terrorists in the higher reaches, they said.

However, the officials said no contact was established with the suspected persons so far.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like
Agency News PTI| Mar 23, 2025 10:48 AM IST
A+
A-
Latest News | Terrorist Hideout Unearthed in J-K's Doda

Jammu, Mar 23 (PTI) A terrorist hideout was unearthed in a remote forest area in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, leading to recovery of a pistol and some ammunition, officials said on Sunday.

The hideout was unearthed during a joint search operation by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of local police and Army in Bhalra forest area of Bhaderwah on Saturday, the officials said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for March 23, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

A pistol, its three magazines and six rounds and 25 rounds of AK assault rifle were recovered from the hideout, they said, adding no one was arrested during the operation which was conducted on a specific intelligence input following reports of suspicious movement.

Meanwhile, the officials said a joint search operation by police, army and CRPF is also underway in Gurinal, Thathri and Chatroo forest in adjoining Kishtwar district.

Also Read | Who Is Amit Gupta, Indian Engineer and Senior Executive at Tech Mahindra Detained in Qatar for Over 3 Months?.

The operation was launched on Thursday after some villagers shared information about the presence of suspected terrorists in the higher reaches, they said.

However, the officials said no contact was established with the suspected persons so far.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliKerala Lottery ResultsNarendra ModiIPL 2025

DC vs LSG IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 4

  • ‘Dedicated His Life to Empowering Underprivileged, Building Strong India’: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Ram Manohar Lohia on His 115th Birth Anniversary (Watch Video)

    • Read More

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliKerala Lottery ResultsNarendra ModiIPL 2025Sunita WilliamsVadodaraLadki Bahin YojanaChaitra Navratri 2025Rohit SharmaEid 2025PM Internship SchemeKim Soo-hyunWordle Hints
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel