New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd on Thursday said it has entered into a joint venture (JV) agreement with NYMWAG CS for manufacturing of freight wagon and its parts.

NYMWAG CS is a Czech Republic company.

The binding agreement has been signed for forming a 50:50 JV for manufacturing of freight wagons and/or its components or parts, Texmaco Rail & Engineering said in a regulatory filing.

"Texmaco Rail & Engineering and NYMWAG CS shall have the right to appoint three directors each on the board of directors of the JV company and infusion of share capital shall be at the same price and proportion, subject to applicable laws," the filing said.

