Hyderabad, Sep 22 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday asked officials to register online within 15 days houses, plots and other non-agriculture properties of people in rural and urban areas, which were not yet registered online, as part of the government's efforts to put in place a comprehensive portal for land administration.

Rao, who held a meeting with officials on designing the proposed portal (named 'Dharani'), said officers at all levels in Panchayat Raj and Municipal departments should 100 per cent register all the properties online before the 'Dharani' portal is available, an official release said.

Also Read | What is a Bill? How Is It Introduced in Parliament? How Is a Legislation Enacted Into Law?.

"Chief Minister Sri K Chandrashekhar Rao has instructed the officials concerned to register houses, plots, apartment flats and other non-agriculture properties of people, in rural and urban areas, which are not yet registered online so far should be completed within 15 days," it said.

The Chief Minister urged the officials to give total information to the people to help them register their properties online, it said.

Also Read | Xbox Series S Now Available for Pre-orders via Amazon.in & Flipkart.

Observing that the aim of launching the 'Dharani' portal is transparent maintenance of land records, he asked the officialsto take necessary caution to realise the objective, it said.

The state government, which made new laws in the recently concluded session of state legislature with an aim to promote transparency and simplification of process in revenue administration, had proposed setting up the 'Dharani' portal.

The portal is proposed to have all relevant details under two parts agriculture and non-agriculture lands.PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)