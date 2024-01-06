Hyderabad, Jan 6 (PTI) A private company employee who was kidnapped here was rescued, police said on Saturday.

The employee, who was standing at Khajaguda in the city, was taken away in a car, they said.

Also Read | RPF Recruitment 2024: Notification Released For 2,250 Constable and SI Posts; Know Age Limit, Educational Qualification and Other Details.

His cousin sister complained about the incident and the investigation was still in progress and that details would be known, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)