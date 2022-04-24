Thane, Apr 24 (PTI) A woman in the water supply business was cheated of Rs 71.15 lakh by a man who allegedly promised to get her a contract to maintain Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation-run crematoria, a police official said on Sunday.

The accused hails from Mumbra and took this money from the 54-year-old victim between July 2017 and May 2019 but then vanished without fulfilling his promise, the Bazarpeth police station official said.

No arrest has been made and further probe was underway, he added.

