New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Stressing on the intermittent nature of energy supply through renewable sources, Union Power Minister R K Singh on Monday said that conventional thermal power capacity will continue to play an important role till round-the-clock renewable power is available.

Addressing a press conference on states' power and new & renewable energy ministers' meet, Singh said that there will be no compromise on providing round-the-clock power supply to people in the country.

He stated that there will be more renewable energy capacity addition than conventional power (thermal coal or lignite based).

However, he said that the role of thermal power will continue unless round-the-clock renewable energy is available (to the rising demand).

He drew attention towards rising power demand which grew by over 20 per cent in August, September and October as well.

He said power demand has been at 221 GW level in the first week of November.

He was of the view that amid rising demand, it is necessary to run power plants to their full capacity to achieve the goal of 24-hour electricity supply in a day.

He informed that average daily power supply in rural areas at present is for 22 and a half hours, while in cities it is 23 and a half hours.

He said that states have been asked to run power plants to their full capacity and also import coal for six per cent blending.

Acknowledging that state-owned Coal India is increasing production of the dry fuel, he said the demand of power is rising by over 20 per cent.

He said per-day shortage of coal at thermal power plants is around 2.5 lakh tonnes and suggested blending of imported coal is important.

Other issues discussed in the ministers' meet included green energy corridors, green hydrogen, new renewable purchase obligation related to distributed renewable energy, Singh said, adding that the issue of gencos overdues have almost disappeared.

