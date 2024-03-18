Hamirpur (HP), Mar 18 (PTI) Strict action will be taken against those trying to lure voters through bribery or other inducements during the Lok Sabha polls, said Deputy Commissioner Hamirpur Amarjeet Singh on Monday.

He said flying squads have been formed to keep vigil on anti-social elements and a monitoring cell has been set up at the district level to receive complaints against these people.

Hamirpur Deputy Commissioner Singh, who is also the District Election Officer, said that those found guilty of giving bribes or other inducement during the election process can be punished with imprisonment up to one year and a fine.

As many as 1,784 polling stations would be set up in the district, he said.

Singh advised political parties and other people to obey the model code of conduct in letter and spirit, and not indulge in any activity that may spread hatred or tension in the society.

Personal insults and vulgar language should not be used during campaigning. Also, religious places should not be used as platforms for election campaigns, the Hamirpur deputy commissioner said.

To ensure the smooth conduct of the election process and to prevent any untoward incident, a complete ban on the carrying of weapons has been imposed throughout the district.

Polling in all four parliamentary seats of Himachal Pradesh will be held in the last phase of the general elections on June 1. Bypolls for the six Himachal Pradesh assembly seats, which fell vacant after disqualification of rebel Congress MLAs, would be held simultaneously.

