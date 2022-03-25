Ramanathapuram (TN), Mar 25 (PTI) The police on Friday arrested three persons who allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted a college girl here when she was sitting at the Mukkaiyur beach in this district, after tying up her male companion using her dupatta.

Also Read | Infinix Smart 6 Plus With 5,000mAh Battery Launched.

They also robbed his cash and other valuables, police said.

Also Read | Google Reportedly Working on New Nest Hub With a Detachable Tablet.

The man allegedly attempted to commit suicide over the incident.

Based on the victim's complaint, a special team from Virudhunagar launched a probe into the matter. Two of the accused allegedly assaulted a sub-inspector when the team went to nab them, before being apprehended.

Another accused was arrested at Tirupur, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)