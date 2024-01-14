New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) Three companies have expressed interest in offering premium air-conditioned bus rides in the national capital under the Delhi Motor Vehicles Licensing of Aggregator (Premium Buses) Scheme, officials said on Sunday.

The scheme was notified in November last year. Through it, the government seeks to encourage the middle and upper-middle class to switch to availing public transport.

According to officials, two companies -- Aaveg and Gati -- have submitted applications while talks with a renowned cab aggregator are also at an advanced stage.

Officials said there have been a couple of meetings with the three firms and they are likely to be on board soon. "Once the license is granted they would be able to start the service with a minimum of 25 buses each," an official said.

Under the scheme, an aggregator will be required to ensure the safety and security of women passengers and provide a rapid response mechanism, including a panic button on its app that should be functional at all times and have modalities of API-based integration with law enforcement agencies.

The scheme defines a "premium bus" as any full-AC luxury public bus having a seating capacity of no less than nine passengers, pre-reserved reclining seats, and equipped with Wifi, GPS, and CCTV, the statement said.

The aggregator licences will be granted upon the payment of Rs 5 lakh and will be valid for five years. Renewals for another five years can be acquired before the expiry by paying Rs 2,500.

No licence fee will be levied on electric buses. The licence holders are required to operate and maintain a fleet of at least 25 premium buses of mini, midi, or standard sizes, to be made operational within 90 days from the date of the licence grant, according to an official statement.

Under the scheme, licence holders will be permitted to determine bus routes provided fares are dynamic and no lower than the peak fare of Delhi Transport Corporation AC buses.

Only pre-booked digital ticketing will be permissible on these buses, with no physical tickets issued. All charges from passengers are to be collected exclusively through electronic or digital payment modes.

