Barasat (WB), Nov 14 (PTI) Three persons were killed and five others injured after two vehicles collided head-on in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Monday, police said.

The accident happened at Rayarhati Taki Road within the limits of the Matia police station in Basirhat when the motor van carrying some labourers collided with the vegetable-laden mini truck, the police said.

The police suspect that the collision happened due to the fog in the morning.Locals rescued the injured and admitted them to a hospital.

One person died on the spot, while two others died at Bashirhat State General hospital.Later, all the seriously injured were sent to RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata, the police said.

The police have arrested the driver of the mini truck.

