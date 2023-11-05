Ballia (UP), Nov 5 (PTI) Three people died and one was injured here when the tempo in which they were travelling overturned after the driver lost control of the vehicle, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place near Aadar village under the Bansdih police station area on Saturday evening.

Ramavati Devi (50) died on the spot while Hridayanand Sahni (50), Chameli Devi (45) and Rekha (27) were seriously injured in the accident, according to police.

The injured were admitted to the district hospital, where Sahni and Devi died during treatment, Station House Officer (SHO) Yogendra Singh said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, he said.

