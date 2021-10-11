Dantewada, Oct 11 (PTI) Three Naxals surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Monday after being impressed with the police's 'Lon Varratu' homecoming-cum-rehabilitation scheme for ultras, an official said.

The three who surrendered, identified as Tati Joga, Sodi Dasru and Sodi Bhima, are militia members who had indulged in planting improvised explosive devices and laying booby traps targeting security personnel in order to loot weapons, Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava said.

