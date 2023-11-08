Amritsar, Nov 8 (PTI) Three members of a family were killed by some unidentified people at their house in Tarn Taran district on Wednesday, police said.

Valuable items, including cash, gold ornaments and a .315 rifle were stolen from the house which indicated that the murders were committed with the intention of robbery, they said.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Day 2023 Date: Know the History & Significance of Uttarakhand Sthapna Diwas That Marks the State Foundation Day.

The deceased have been identified as Iqbal Singh, his wife Lakhwinder Kaur and sister-in-law Sita, police said, adding the bodies were found in separate rooms of the house with their hands tied.

Police said further investigations were underway.

Also Read | CAT 2023 Exam Admit Card Out at iimcat.ac.in: Hall Ticket for Common Eligibility Test Examination Released, Know Steps To Download.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)