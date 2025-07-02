Latest News | TiE Bangalore, AIA to Foster Corporate-startup Collaboration in Aerospace Sector

Mumbai, Jul 2 (PTI) Global non-profit organisation TiE Bangalore on Wednesday said it has partnered with Aerospace India Association (AIA) to create a structured platform for collaboration between startups, corporates, and academia.

"By connecting innovative startups with established industry leaders through organised problem-solving, we're not only promoting entrepreneurship, we're laying the groundwork for India's technological independence and aerospace capabilities that will shape our nation's future," TiE Bangalore President and trustee TiE Global Madan Padaki said in a statement.

The initiative aims to bridge the innovation gap in India's aerospace industry by enabling early-stage companies to access domain expertise, mentorship, and real-world market opportunities.

TiE Bangalore, a global non-profit organisation dedicated to fostering entrepreneurship, and AIA will finalise an agreement in this regard in the coming month, with a pilot programme launching soon after to validate the collaboration model.

"Aerospace needs agile innovation. Through this platform, we're creating a repeatable, structured way for startups to engage with industry, deliver impact and help them scale up through strategic investments by AIA members," AIA President F R Singhvi said.

