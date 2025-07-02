Latest News | TiE Bangalore, AIA to Foster Corporate-startup Collaboration in Aerospace Sector

    Latest News | TiE Bangalore, AIA to Foster Corporate-startup Collaboration in Aerospace Sector

    Mumbai, Jul 2 (PTI) Global non-profit organisation TiE Bangalore on Wednesday said it has partnered with Aerospace India Association (AIA) to create a structured platform for collaboration between startups, corporates, and academia.

    "By connecting innovative startups with established industry leaders through organised problem-solving, we're not only promoting entrepreneurship, we're laying the groundwork for India's technological independence and aerospace capabilities that will shape our nation's future," TiE Bangalore President and trustee TiE Global Madan Padaki said in a statement.

    The initiative aims to bridge the innovation gap in India's aerospace industry by enabling early-stage companies to access domain expertise, mentorship, and real-world market opportunities.

    TiE Bangalore, a global non-profit organisation dedicated to fostering entrepreneurship, and AIA will finalise an agreement in this regard in the coming month, with a pilot programme launching soon after to validate the collaboration model.

    "Aerospace needs agile innovation. Through this platform, we're creating a repeatable, structured way for startups to engage with industry, deliver impact and help them scale up through strategic investments by AIA members," AIA President F R Singhvi said.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Also Read | How Is the Next Dalai Lama Chosen? Know How the Successor of the 14th Dalai Lama Will Be Picked.

    Also Read | Muharram 2025 Holiday Date in India: Is Ashura on July 06 or July 07? Will Stock Market, Banks and Schools Remain Open or Shut?.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

