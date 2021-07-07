New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) Leading watch and jewellery maker Titan on Tuesday reported an over two-fold increase in sales in the April-June quarter of this fiscal, helped by the low base of last year due to the nationwide lockdown at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Segments like jewellery reported almost 107 per cent growth "primarily due to zero sales in April of last year", Titan said in its quarterly updates for Q1/FY22.

"The Company recorded revenue growth of 117 per cent (excluding bullion sales) in Q1'22, with revenue contribution of approx 50 per cent, 10 per cent and 40 per cent coming from April, May and June months respectively," it said.

During the April-June quarter this year, the company's sales were hit only to a small extent until the third week of April, after which there was a sharp rise in COVID cases due to the second wave of the pandemic.

"Thereafter, most stores were shut within a short span of time and could re-open gradually in June only, with several restrictions on operating hours and days of the week. The sale from stores that stayed open in May was muted," it said.

Sales recovery is gradually improving across businesses, along with the increase in store operational days, it added.

"This year, Watches & Wearables and Eyewear segments have also witnessed rapid recovery in walk-ins with the re-opening of stores, which was seen in only Jewellery division last year," said Titan.

Its 'Watches & Wearables' division "grew by 280 per cent over Q1/FY21" as sales were nil in April month of last year and the recovery this year has been faster.

Watches and wearables sales were strong in the e-commerce channel, especially in the second half of April and May.

"Omnisales have been gaining traction along with the brand websites generating customer leads," it said.

Its eyewear division grew by 117 per cent over the corresponding Q1/FY 21.

Titan's 'Fragrances & Accessories' business in Q1 grew by three times over the last year.

Titan is a Joint venture between the Tata Group and Tamilnadu Industrial Development Corporation Limited (TIDCO). It had commenced operations in 1987 under the name Titan Watches Limited and later in 1994, diversified into jewellery and subsequently into eyewear.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)