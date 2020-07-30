Chennai, Jul 30 (PTI): Senior advocate A L Somayaji has been appointed 'Special Senior Counsel for Government' by the Tamil Nadu government to deal with cases of 'special importance and complicated nature.'

The appointment which has been made with immediate effect is based on a government order dated July 29 sanctioning the creation of 'one temporary post'.

Also Read | Jeep Compass Night Eagle Limited Edition SUV Launched, Priced in India at Rs. 20.14 Lakh.

According to the Government Order, the post will carry a monthly retainer fee of Rs 75,000 and other remuneration facilities as applicable to the state Advocate-General.PTI COR

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)