Chennai, Nov 13 (PTI): The Tamil Nadu government has ordered an enquiry against M K Surappa, Vice-Chancellor of Anna University, here, over alleged irregularities and corruption.

Surappa denied the charges and indicated he was ready to face any probe.

Also Read | Columbian Drug Cartel Members Arrested by Police, Gang Had Implanted Women Breast With Liquid Cocaine.

The Higher Education Department constituted the enquiry committee under retired High Court judge Justice P Kalaiyarasan to go into the allegations since the department said prima facie they (charges) were serious in nature.

The government said it has ordered the probe based on complaints of rampant corruption in the university, financial irregualrities and graft charges against Surappa, among others.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition Price Slashed in India by Rs 10,000; Check New Price Here.

Justice Kalaiyarasan shall probe into the allegations and if proved true suggest ways and means to prevent such recurrences in future, it said.

Denying the allegations against him, Surappa told reporters he was not involved in any corruption and claimed he has not received one paise.

He said he had worked in various institutions, including the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), in various capacities and that he was clean.

"The (enquiry) committee will do the job...no problem... it's alright," he said when asked if he was ready to face the probe.

He said he was ready to answer anyone on the charges, adding: "My accounts are open."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)