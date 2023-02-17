Coimbatore (TN), Feb 17 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu government will consider invoking Goondas Act against those who dump medical waste at public places and waterbodies, State Health Minister Ma Subramanian said here on Friday.

Replying to a specific question raised by reporters on increasing incidents of dumping of medical and chicken waste particularly from neighbouring States, he said, "the government will consider invoking Goondas Act against such people".

The Minister was here for a consultative meeting with medical experts and NGOs to draft new schemes to incorporate in the coming State budget for the health and family welfare department.

The deliberations of the meeting, including on cancer, TB, diabetes among children will be brought to the notice of Chief Minister M K Stalin, he said.

