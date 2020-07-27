Coimbatore, Jul 27 (PTI) A VHP functionary attempted self-immolation during a protest here against arrest of some people for drawing 'vel' (a type of spear, weapon of Lord Muruga) on roads to condemn derogatory remarks by a YouTube channel about a hymn sung in praise of the god, police said.

VHP Tamil Nadu joint secretary Amarnath Shivalingam suddenly doused himself in petrol and attempted to immolate in front of the Kuniyamuthur police station during the demonstration by nearly 100 workers of various Hindu outfits.

However, police personnel overpowered and foiled the attempt and took him into the station, they said.

The workers were protesting the arrest of five people in the area for drawing 'vel' on roads and walls during lockdown as part of the agitation against the YouTube channel "Karuppar Kootam", two of whose members have been arrested recently for alleged denigration of "Kanda Sashti Kavacham".

Besides arresting the two, the cyber crime wing police in Chennai have also written to the YouTube asking it to block the channel.

The action was taken on complaints by BJP legal wing and Hindu outfits against the channel.

Meanwhile, an organisation of Saivites here sought stringent action against a CPI-M spokesperson for alleged derogatory remarks on Thirugnanasambandar, one of the three prominent Tamil poet-saints, in a YouTube Channel recently.

"The comments have hurt the sentiments of Hindus, particularly Saivites and the administration has to take legal action against her," members of the Sivanadiar Thirukootam said in petitions submitted to the District Collector and the city Commissioner of Police, police said.

