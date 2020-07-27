New Delhi, July 27: Samsung on Monday launched a new Android Go-packed affordable smartphone Galaxy M01 Core at a starting price of Rs 5,499 (1GB RAM+2GB) variant in India. The 2GB RAM+32GB variant is priced at Rs 6,499 and will be available from July 29, said the company.

"Galaxy M01 Core has been designed to deliver value for money with a best–in-class performance and stylish proposition, targeting users seeking best performance, experience and price,'' said Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core Camera (Photo Credits: Samsung India)

The smartphone features ‘Intelligent Inputs' which includes Smart Paste and Suggest Notification features. The 'Suggest Notification' feature warns users about low battery and allows them to open their running app or add other critical apps in Maximum Power Saving Mode for an extended run time.

Samsung launches #GalaxyM01Core, its most affordable smartphone for consumers upgrading from feature phones. M01 Core comes with #MakeForlndia features & customized Android Go to make it more accessible & user-friendly. Prices start at INR 5499https://t.co/GegshI9jmB — SamsungNewsroomIN (@SamsungNewsIN) July 27, 2020

The ‘Smart Paste' tool helps paste the relevant text like pasting the website url on a web browser, mobile number on phone dialer and email ID in mail application – all extracted from the same message automatically.

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core (Photo Credits: Samsung India)

Meanwhile, ‘Intelligent Photos' detects similar or duplicate photos to keep the best photo while discarding other photos to free up space. The smartphone houses a 5.3-inch HD+ display. The device comes with an 8MP rear camera and 5MP selfie camera. It also features Dark Mode - One UI based Dark Mode integration, which is easier on the eyes and helps in battery saving. Galaxy M01 Core is powered by a quad-core MediaTek 6739 processor and packs in a 3000mAh battery for usage of up to 11 hours.

