Chennai, Oct 2 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu State Information Commission has recommended to the Tamil Nadu government to amend the TN Civil Service (Appeal and Disciplinary) Rules and other related service laws to keep the departmental enquiry in abeyance till the disposal of criminal proceedings in matters involving offences under the Vigilance and Anti Corruption Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

Also Read | NEET 2021 Phase 2 Registration Begins Online at neet.nta.nic.in; Know Details.

Also Read | IPL 2021 Playoffs Qualification Scenario Explained: Here's A Look at the Chances of RCB, KKR, PBKS, MI & RR for Making it to Last Four.

State Information Commissioner (SIC) S Muthuraj, who made the recommendation, also sought amendment of the TN Payment of Subsistence Allowance Act and other related service laws to exempt payment of subsistence allowance to civil servants who are suspended for offences under the two Acts.

The SIC, after dealing with two such cases, noted that the government department concerned and the staff therein were more burdened to provide all information regarding the suspended civil servants and payment of subsistence allowance. This additional work demoralised the government staff, who were putting in their best efforts for the department.

But the suspended officials enjoyed the pay without working. They were burdened to handle the disciplinary proceedings in the department and the litigations filed by such civil servants before the Court of Law, as well as the criminal proceedings before the investigating authority and before the Court of Law. This is in addition to their regular work to generate income to the department concerned, Muthuraj pointed out.

By keeping the departmental proceedings in abeyance, the work done by the other employees would be reduced and their time can be better utilised. At the same time the Vigilance and Anti Corruption authorities would also utilise the time effectively in handling the criminal cases against the erring civil servants rather than spending time on the departmental enquiries that has no effective remedy, Muthuraj said.

Moreover, in most of the cases, the investigating authority seized huge sums of money from the employees on the ground of accumulation of disproportionate assets. Paying subsistence allowance to such employees would not serve any purpose, he added..

It is also clear that the FIRs and the charge-sheets were filed in cases of Vigilance and Anti Corruption only after detailed investigation and enquiry.. Hence, keeping the departmental enquiry pending after appropriate steps taken by the investigating agency would not serve the purpose, he added.

In the cases of offence under POCSO Act, a special court has been established and the proceedings are being held in-camera. In these issues as well, keeping the departmental enquiry pending till the disposal of criminal cases would not serve the purpose. Moreover paying subsistence allowance to such civil servants would be against the morale of society.

Sec. 250 of the Cr.PC provided for compensation for accusation without reasonable cause to all citizens. Hence, the civil servant concerned, after acquittal of the criminal proceedings, may take recourse under this section to claim compensation for lodging false criminal case against him, he pointed out.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)