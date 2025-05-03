Hamirpur (HP), May 2 (PTI) A toddler was killed and five of his family members were injured when their vehicle rammed into a tree here on Friday, police said.

The vehicle carrying six members of a family was on its way from Delhi to Kotlu in the Kangra distric, they said.

According to police, Nishant Walia was returning home when his vehicle rammed into a tree near Didwin Tikkar.

The accident killed Daksh Walia (1) and injured fire others.

All the injured were referred to AIIMS Bilaspur for treatment. They are stable, officials said.

A case has been registered and further investigations are underway, police added.

