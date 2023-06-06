Chennai, Jun 6 (PTI) Business-to-business, software as a-service metering and pricing platform provider, Togai has raised USD 3.1 million in a seed round, led by Together Fund, the company said on Tuesday.

The fund raising by Togai, (pronounced as Tho-kai in Tamil meaning 'amount'), also saw participation from BoldCap, Core91, Rippling co-founder Prasanna Shankar among other angel investors.

Also Read | Odisha Train Tragedy: List of Injured, Deceased Passengers Put On Websites; Check Details.

The funds raised would be utilised by the company for product development and expanding into new geographies, Togai said in a statement.

"With Togai, SaaS companies can rapidly test and implement their pricing strategies and can go live within days instead of months. We are poised to continue our journey in building end-to-end monetisation solutions for this burgeoning segment and any B2B entity seeking to implement pricing changes to drive growth and profitability," company co-founder Abhishek Rajagopal said.

Also Read | Indian Girls Aspire To Build World-Class Apps, Solve Problems.

"Furthermore, we are excited to expand our reach to additional territories," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)