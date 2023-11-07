Shimla, Nov 7 (PTI) A 'tourist village' will be established in Kangra to promote local art and culture and create employment opportunities for the youth, according to an official statement issued here on Tuesday.

Permanent employment opportunities can be created by connecting local youths with tourism which will not only ensure tourism development but also increase the revenue of the state, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said in the statement.

Employment opportunities will be provided in the 'tourist village' to the local youth for showcasing local art, culture, handicrafts, music and other things, it said.

A large zoo is being constructed in Bankhandi at a cost of Rs 300 crore and besides establishing the 'tourist village', a golf course of international standards will also be developed in Kangra, the statement said.

Modern facilities like electric buses, water sports, theme parks, wayside amenities, high-end food courts, beautification of heritage sites and eco-tourism would be created at tourist places in addition to upgrading Asia's biggest natural ice skating rink in Shimla and developing ice and roller skating rink in Manali, it added.

