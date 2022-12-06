New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Tuesday said it is recalling around 994 units of its recently launched mid-sized sports utility vehicle Urban Cruiser Hyryder to fix a faulty seat belt part.

In a statement, the company said it has initiated a voluntary recall campaign for certain Urban Cruiser Hyryder units to investigate for a possible issue with front seat belt shoulder height adjuster plate assembly.

Around 994 vehicles of the specified models may have been impacted by this concern, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) said in a statement.

The front seat belt shoulder height adjuster plate assembly will be replaced from the suspected vehicles, it added.

The recall is being initiated in-line with the company's commitment to customer safety and satisfaction, the automaker said.

Till date there have been no reported failures of the affected part, it added.

TKM had launched Urban Cruiser Hyryder in July this year. The model is priced between Rs 10.48 lakh and Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Earlier, in the day Maruti Suzuki India said it is recalling 9,125 units of its models Ciaz, Brezza, Ertiga, XL6 and Grand Vitara to fix possible defects in a part of the front row seat belts.

The affected vehicles were manufactured between November 2-28, 2022, the automaker said in a regulatory filing.

TKM has recently phased out the Urban Cruiser compact sports utility vehicle (SUV) from its product portfolio in the country.

The automaker introduced the model, a rebadged Maruti Vitara Brezza, in September 2020 and it registered cumulative wholesales of over 65,000 units till date.

In a statement, the company had said that in order to further enhance customers' mobility experience, its product strategy is focused on bringing in models based on the feedback from customers.

