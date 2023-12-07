New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Thursday said its dealers have initiated various measures for customers in the Cyclone-hit regions of Chennai and Andhra Pradesh.

The company, in association with its dealer partners, have set up special emergency helpline numbers and designated personnel for extending immediate assistance to customers in need, the automaker said in a statement.

Also Read | Armed Forces Flag Day 2023 Date, History and Significance: Know All About Flag Day of India That Honours the Martyrs of India’s Armed Forces.

Besides, Toyota Tsusho Insurance Broker India Pvt Ltd has been actively involved in communicating essential information to customers regarding the precautions to be taken and guidelines for their vehicle handling during flood situations.

The company is also utilising specially equipped Hilux vehicles for rescue and movement of the submerged cars to dealer outlets for further repair and servicing.

Also Read | ESIC Admit Card: Entry Card for Paramedical Group C Recruitment Exam 2023 Released on esic.gov.in, Know How to Download.

"We are taking resolute measures to minimise any inconvenience to our customers, arising due to the flood situation," TKM Vice President of Strategic Business Unit (South zone) Takashi Takamiya noted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)