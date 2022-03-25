New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) TRAI has released a discussion paper on rating of buildings or areas for digital connectivity as the telecom regulator took note of "huge gaps" in meeting quality demands of users inside and across complexes.

The consultation paper proposes value addition to the buildings or areas by introducing digital connectivity infrastructure evaluations and award ratings in terms of points or stars, based on the quality of experience assessed in a scientific way involving a combination of field measurements, users' experience of digital connectivity provided in their buildings or premises, the regulator said.

TRAI has released a consultation paper on "rating of buildings or areas for digital connectivity", the regulator said in a statement.

The paper also provides details on the provisions in various laws and guidelines for the development of telecom infrastructure in an area or building, and suggests measures to include digital connectivity infrastructure as a key component for the completion of a building or development of an area, with legal backing.

The demand for digital connectivity has increased manifolds in recent years, and the pandemic further accentuated this demand. Accordingly, various policy interventions have been taken by the TRAI so far.

The regulator has been monitoring the quality of telecom services by conducting detailed studies and issuing suitable directions towards improving the service quality.

While there have been significant improvements in the coverage of telecom services on the street, there are still huge gaps in meeting the quality demands of the users inside and across the buildings, residential or commercial areas, TRAI observed.

These gaps are required to be bridged by implementing technological solutions in holistic ways by stakeholders, wherein end-users take call on the quality of services needed inside their complexes, premises, or areas, TRAI has mooted.

According to TRAI, the latest consultation paper suggests a road map for creating an enabling environment for the creation of an ecosystem in designing, implementing, operating, maintaining and expanding connectivity through upgradations to meet future challenges of digital connectivity inside buildings and areas.

The paper highlights the importance of collaborative partnerships between all relevant stakeholders, including the involvement of end-users in decision-making processes at an early stage, in co-designing and co-creation of the digital connectivity infrastructure inside the building/society or area.

The consultation paper also outlines various methodologies for measurement of quality parameters which include consumption profile, building profile, for the 'rating of buildings or areas for digital connectivity', the statement said.

Inviting views from stakeholders, TRAI said that the deadline for written comments is May 4, 2022, while counter-comments need to be submitted by May 18, 2022.

