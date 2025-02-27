New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) Transrail Lighting Limited (Transtrail) on Thursday announced securing a new order worth Rs 2,752 crore in the in the power transmission and distribution sector.

With the latest win, its order book has touched the level of Rs 7,400 crore, the company said in a statement.

The company's MD & CEO Randeep Narang said: "With this addition, our YTD order inflows have crossed Rs 7,400 crore, this is a growth of 90 per cent vis-a-vis last year further strengthening our position in the industry..

Mumbai-based Transrail is an EPC player in the transmission & distribution (T&D) segment, along with Civil, Railways, and Poles & Lighting, having a footprint across 58 countries..

The BSE-listed company has completed more than 200 projects in power transmission and distribution vertical, along with comprehensive and extensive project execution capabilities in terms of manpower, supply of materials (including self-manufactured products).

