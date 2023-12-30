New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has commenced the trial run for Namo Bharat trains between Duhai and Meerut South stations of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor, an official statement said.

According to the statement, this is a significant milestone as it marks a major step towards the operationalisation of the entire 42 km of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor in the near future, it said.

Also Read | India’s Remarkable Strides in 2023: A Year of Achievements Across Multiple Fronts.

During the trial runs, Namo Bharat trains are undergoing testing to assess the fitness of all subsystems and equipment. In this phase, the train will be operated in the entire length at various speeds gradually, it said.

Initially, manual operation is carried out under the train control management system. As the process advances, tests will be conducted to evaluate the integrated performance of the train and verify its coordination with different subsystems such as signalling, platform screen doors and overhead supply system, the statement said.

Also Read | Year Ender 2023: From Turkey-Syria Earthquake to Israel-Hamas War and Russia’s Failed Moon Mission, Here Are Top Nine Global Events of The Year.

The 25-km stretch between Duhai and Meerut South station is the next segment of the RRTS corridor set to be operationalised for the public after the priority section which was inaugurated earlier this year, it said, adding that this section encompasses a total of four stations -- Murad Nagar, Modi Nagar North, Modi Nagar South and Meerut South.

In June, the construction of the viaduct up to Meerut South was completed with the installation of the last span. Subsequently, various construction works, including track laying, OHE installation, signalling and telecom, and electrical, have been advancing rapidly in this section, the statement added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)