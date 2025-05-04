Agartala, May 4 (PTI) Tripura Power Minister Ratal Lal Nath on Sunday said the northeastern state has set a target of producing 150 MW solar energy by March 2027 with PM Surya Ghar Mufta Bijli Yojana gradually gaining popularity.

Under the scheme, a total of 13,536 households have registered for solar power plants.

"The PM Surya Ghar Mufta Bijli Yojana has received a good response with a growing number of registrations. A total of 13,536 households have registered seeking solar power and 266 families have already started getting solar power so far," Nath said in a press conference here.

He said the state government has planned to bring at least 50,000 families under the scheme.

"Tripura has set a target of producing 150 MW of solar power by March 2027," the minister said.

"I urge the people to take benefit (subsidy) of the scheme as Tripura State Electricity Corporation Ltd (TSECL), Tripura Renewable Energy Development Agency (TREDA) have taken all possible initiatives to achieve the goal," he said.

Nath also said the scheme not only energises households but also brings alternative income to those families which produce surplus power.

"Out of 266 families who have already started producing solar energy, 70 families got Rs 30,902 from the TSECL for selling surplus power," the minister who himself received Rs 768 from the power utility company, said.

The 70-odd families have managed to bring down their electricity bills after switching to green energy, he said.

Nath also said the government has decided to install solar power in all its offices across the state to popularise green energy.

Speaking about power supply to Bangladesh, the minister said the state exports 50/60 MW of power to the neighbouring country although an MoU was signed to provide 100 MW power.

"Currently, we are supplying 50/60 MW power to Bangladesh after meeting the state's internal demand. The payment is regularly made by Bangladesh," he said.

