New Delhi, Apr 6 (PTI) Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd (TEIL) on Wednesday said it has started production at its new multi-feed distillery at Milak Narayanpur in Uttar Pradesh, increasing the plant's total output capacity to 480 kilo litre per day.

TEIL, one of the largest integrated sugar producers in the country, also manufactures engineered-to-order high-speed gears and gearboxes. It is also into water and wastewater management business.

The new distillery plant has a production capacity of 160 kilo litre per day.

"The new distillery will increase TEIL's production capacity from the current 320 kilo litre per day (KLPD) to 480 KLPD. This expansion of the distillery at Milak Narayanpur is part of Triveni's 340 KLPD expansion plans," the company said in a statement.

TEIL has already announced its plans to launch another grain-based facility of 60 KLPD in the existing distillery complex at Muzaffarnagar, which will increase the total production capacity to 540 KLPD.

"The estimated capex for setting up distilleries at Milak Narayanpur and Muzaffarnagar is around Rs 280 crore," it added.

The company further plans to expand distillation capacity of the existing and upcoming distilleries, subject to receipt of statutory clearances, raising total distillation capacity from 540 to 660 KLPD through low capital cost incidental expansion /debottlenecking.

Tarun Sawhney, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, TEIL, said: "We are happy to commence the new distillery in Uttar Pradesh which is already the largest state in the country to produce ethanol."

The ethanol production expansion is in line with the government's vision of achieving the target of 20% ethanol-blended petrol by 2025, he said.

The plant can produce ethanol from both grain and molasses, Sawhney added.

