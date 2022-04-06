Jaipur, April 6: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) is inviting applications from eligible interested candidates for the post of Senior Teacher. As per the latest notification, recruitment is being held for 9760 vacancies.

Applicants can present their candidature for these posts by applying on the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can read the official RPSC Recruitment 2022 notification here. Candidates can apply for the vacancies till May 10, 2022. ESIC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 93 Vacancies at esic.nic.in; Check Details Here.

How To Apply For RPSC Recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in .

. Click on "APPLY ONLINE"

Fill up the application form

Upload the requested documents

Pay application fee

Submit the application form

Take a printout of the same for future reference.

Application Fee For RPSC Recruitment 2022:

Rs 350 for General/ EWS/ BC/ OBC Candidates.

Rs 150 for SC/ST/PWD/ Females Candidates.

Age Limit For RPSC Recruitment 2022:

Candidates must note that the minimum age is 18 years and the maximum age is 40 years of age.

Candidates must note that the selection will be done on the basis of a competitive exam. The exam will be divided into 2 papers. The papers will consist of multiple-choice questions. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of RPSC for more information and updates.

