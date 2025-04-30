Sultanpur (UP), Apr 30 (PTI) Police in Sultanpur district intercepted a truck loaded with 29 cattle early Wednesday morning near the Jaysinghpur area, police said.

The driver fled the scene, abandoning the cattle and vehicle, they said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for April 30, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Inspector Satyendra Kumar Singh said the police received a tip-off from an informant about a suspicious truck on the Purvanchal Expressway. Acting swiftly, two emergency response teams launched an operation and began pursuing the vehicle.

The truck was eventually intercepted near Semri Lahota turn on the Raebareli-?Tanda National Highway. Upon inspection, 29 bovines were found crammed inside the vehicle. The driver managed to escape before the truck was caught, he said.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, April 30 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

The rescued cattle have been sent to a nearby shelter, and further legal proceedings in the case are underway, the officer added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)