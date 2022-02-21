New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) Truecaller, a global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication, has joined hands with CyberPeace Foundation to launch #TrueCyberSafe campaign focused on online safety.

The joint initiative aims to create awareness and train people to tackle cyber frauds, to facilitate a safer communication experience, according to a statement.

"Truecaller along with CyberPeace Foundation is geared up to take a step ahead by training people to help them in developing the requisite skills to have a safe digital experience and aiding them in nurturing the faculties of critical thinking and empathy," it added.

The certification developed along with Autobot Infosec will help people in tackling various kinds of frauds, impersonation, harassment and scams.

"The safety trainings will be held in 5 regions across India to increase awareness about the steps that our users can take to avoid fraud, spam and scams," it said.

