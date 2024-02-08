Mumbai, Feb 8 (PTI) Turkiye, which saw an 18 per cent growth in tourists from India in 2023, on Thursday said it is expecting to welcome over 3 lakh visitors from the country this year.

Indian tourist flow to Turkiye grew 18 per cent in 2023 to 2,74,000 compared to 2,30,000 in 2022, Turkiye Tourism Board said in a statement.

In 2023, Turkiye saw a total of 5.6 million foreign visitors, marking a 10 per cent surge from the previous year.

The country's tourism income rose 17 per cent year-on-year to USD 54.3 billion, and the average expenditure per night for overnight visitors reached USD 99, according to data by the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

"Turkiye, among Europe's most-preferred destinations for culture, art, gastronomy, cycling, and religious tourism, in addition to sea, sand, and sun holidays, experienced a record-breaking year in 2023.

"The country is set to build upon its success, aiming to attract 60 million tourists and generate USD 60 billion in tourism income by 2024. Prioritising market diversity within its tourism strategies, Turkiye will continue its activities in current strategic markets while focusing on new target markets in 2024," the statement said.

