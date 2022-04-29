New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) Insurance technology platform Turtlemint on Friday said it raised USD 120 million in the latest funding round led by Amansa Capital, Jungle Ventures and Nexus Venture Partners.

The fundraise also saw participation from new investors, Vitruvian Partners and Marshall Wace, along with existing investors.

Also Read | Tecno Phantom X With 4,700mAh Battery Launched in India at Rs 25,999.

With this, the total funding raised by the company since its inception reached USD 190 million, the company said in a statement.

"The company intends to use the fresh funds to expand in new geographies, scale its leadership team and strengthen its product stack," the statement said.

Also Read | MP Board Results 2022: MPBSE 10th, 12th Results Declared at mpbse.nic.in; Check Details Here.

Founded in 2015 by Dhirendra Mahyavanshi and Anand Prabhudesai, Turtlemint is a digital platform to assist financial advisors understand and distribute insurance to their community of customers.

The company, which has expanded in the Middle East recently, is looking to expand in South East Asian markets as well.

"Insurance is an important risk mitigation tool that needs to be universally accessible. However, we believe that access is only one aspect of the insurance purchase journey. Another equally important aspect is informed decision making. Innovation and technology will continue to be the core focus of Turtlemint as we continue to increase our footprints in tier 2, tier 3 cities and beyond," Mahyavanshi said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)