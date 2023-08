New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) TVS Motor Company on Tuesday reported a 4 per cent increase in total sales at 3,25,977 units in July.

The company had posted a total sales of 3,14,639 units in the same month last year, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

Also Read | ED Raid on Pawan Munjal: Enforcement Directorate Raids Hero Motocorp’s Executive Chairperson in Money Laundering Case.

Total two-wheelers sales were up 4 per cent at 3,12,307 units last month, as against sales of 2,99,658 units in July 2022, it added.

Domestic two-wheeler registered a growth of 17 per cent last month with sales increasing from 2,01,942 units in July 2022 to 2,35,230 units in July 2023, the company said.

Also Read | Bank Holidays in August 2023: Banks To Remain Closed for 14 Days Next Month; Check Complete Dates of Bank Holidays.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)