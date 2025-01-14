Gurugram, Jan 14 (PTI) Two bike-borne armed assailants opened fire at an empty house here on Tuesday morning, police said.

Upon receiving information, the police reached the spot and found broken glass and empty bullet shells, they said.

Also Read | Maharashtra RTE Admissions 2025: Registrations Now Open at student.maharashtra.gov.in; Follow These Steps to Apply.

During the investigation, the police found that the newly built three-storey house was of a building material supplier. However, no one lives in the house currently.

Police suspect that the bullet rounds were fired to spread terror in the Ashok Vihar Phase 3 area and to extort money from businessmen, they said. The henchmen of gangster Kaushal are suspected to have opened fire at the house.

Also Read | What Are QR Code Scams? How Can You Spot Fake QR Code and Be Safe From Scammers?.

An FIR has been registered at Palam Vihar police station, said police.

Meanwhile, a screenshot of a post taking responsibility for the firing has also been making rounds on social media. The post reportedly made by the Kaushal Chaudhary Group claims that Sauran Gadoli and Pawan Shokeen had fired 50 bullets at Jaskaran Singh's house near Palam Vihar Extension near Euro Kids School.

"Whoever is helping our enemies, everyone should make their preparations," the screenshot read.

A senior police officer said that the incident occurred in Ashok Vihar Phase 3, while the screenshot mentioned that the incident occurred in Palam Vihar Extension.

The matter is under investigation and the accused would be arrested soon, the officer added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)